WHY THE STUDIO?
The Studio is unlike any other fitness program you will find anywhere online or in person. Turn up your volume, press play, and find out why.
BIG PICTURE PURPOSE
We believe the body, mind, and spirit are healed when we learn to sweat for something more important than appearance. Having FUN and building confidence move us to become our best.
We believe the body, mind, and spirit are healed when we learn to sweat for something more important than appearance. Having FUN and building confidence move us to become our best.
ELECTRIC ENERGY
Feeling unmotivated and tired? Just press play and we will bring high vibes and electric energy into your living room to leave you feeling empowered and ready for anything!
Feeling unmotivated and tired? Just press play and we will bring high vibes and electric energy into your living room to leave you feeling empowered and ready for anything!
INNOVATION
Our team of party starters are always putting their heads and hearts together to continue bringing you unique formats and choreography so you'll never get bored and keep pressing play.
Our team of party starters are always putting their heads and hearts together to continue bringing you unique formats and choreography so you'll never get bored and keep pressing play.
KILLER PLAYLISTS
Music isn't just a background track, it is the driving force behind each move and emotion in our classes. Our Party Starters pull from every genre and generation to make playlists that are simply the best.
Music isn't just a background track, it is the driving force behind each move and emotion in our classes. Our Party Starters pull from every genre and generation to make playlists that are simply the best.
THE CLASSES
All of our formats are unique to The Studio and were created by our team with the intention of giving you back pieces of yourself we all tend to lose as we experience different stages of life. Whether that missing thing is confidence, friendship, motivation, or the freedom to dance wildly, we are here for ALL OF IT.
YOUR ULTIMATE HYPE TEAM
Whether you're working out with us at home or at HQ, our team of Instructors will always bring you the best music, movement, sweat, and love!
JOIN THE PARTY FROM HOME
The Studio Online is a huge digital library of both On-Demand and Livestreamed classes ranging from 10-60 minutes. No matter what you choose, we can promise we will bring the party straight into your living room.
JOIN THE PARTY IN PERSON
The Studio Headquarters in Springfield, Missouri offers up to 5 classes, 7 days a week including all of your favorite formats and Instructors! From JAM and IGNITION to 1, 2, STEP and FEEL ME FLOW, we've got it all and some change, babe.
Contact Us
Have questions? Send us an email at cassie.thestudiobyjamiekinkeade.com or jamie.thestudiobyjamiekinkeade.com
or shoot us a text at 417-493-4356