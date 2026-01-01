We believe movement should meet you where you are—and take you somewhere deeper. Every format at The Studio was created with intention: not just to move your body, but to give you back pieces of yourself that life quietly borrows along the way.

Confidence. Playfulness. Strength. Connection. Freedom.

Each class is a doorway back to you—beyond fitness, beyond perfection, beyond what a workout is supposed to be. Whatever you’re looking for, whatever season you’re in—we’re here for all of it.