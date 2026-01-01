WHAT MAKES US DIFFERENT?
THE MANIFESTO
We don’t do shame as motivation or the idea that one body fits all. We do real music, real emotion, and real community. Our classes feel like therapy and celebration in the same hour—where strength meets softness and confidence gets practiced, not preached. This is a safe space for you to learn to take up space, not shrink, not apologize. You don’t come here to become someone else—you come here to remember who you already are.
THE ENERGY
We don’t do boring fitness. We do bold music, big emotion, and energy that moves through you, not just around you. Our classes are designed to wake you up, shake off the heavy, and remind you how good it feels to be fully alive.
THE PLAYLISTS
Music leads the way in everything we do. It shapes the mood, fuels the movement, and gives every class its soul. Our Party Starters blend beats from every era and style to create playlists that feel powerful, nostalgic, and impossible not to move to.
THE INNOVATION
Say goodbye to workout boredom! Our team of party starters are constantly creating new formats, fresh choreography, and original class experiences—so no two classes are ever the same.
MORE THAN A WORKOUT
We believe movement should meet you where you are—and take you somewhere deeper. Every format at The Studio was created with intention: not just to move your body, but to give you back pieces of yourself that life quietly borrows along the way.
Confidence. Playfulness. Strength. Connection. Freedom.
Each class is a doorway back to you—beyond fitness, beyond perfection, beyond what a workout is supposed to be. Whatever you’re looking for, whatever season you’re in—we’re here for all of it.
Joyful. Free. Electric.
JAM is more than dance fitness—it’s a release. A celebration. A reminder that movement should be fun, liberating, and as wild as you want to be. Our choreography challenges your brain while your body builds serious cardio endurance, all wrapped in an energy that feels more like the club than the gym.
Sensual. Powerful. Unapologetic.
The Hot Seat is a confidence-building chair dance class where your alter ego gets to take the spotlight. The workout strengthens your body and the choreography awakens the goddess within. This is the class that encourages you to be playful, sexy, and take ownership of your body and step into your feminine power.
Transformative. Awakening. Soulful. Ignition is a fitness experience that goes beyond the physical, guiding you on a journey of self-discovery and empowerment. This introspective class uses inspirational tracks along with guidance from your instructor to help you tap into power, strength, and endurance on a whole new level, proving that the only limit you have is the one you create in your mind.
Flow meets fire. Lifted blends yoga-inspired movement with toning, cardio, and dance to create an experience that feels as freeing as it is challenging. It’s not about perfection. It’s about expression. One minute you’re flowing, the next you’re twerking, and somehow it all makes sense. You’ll finish class sweaty, centered, and buzzing in the best way.
Balance. Stability. Burn Baby Burn.
A high-energy, mat-based sculpt class that blends Pilates-inspired strength combos with bursts of heart-pumping, dance inspired cardio. This format focuses on balance, stability, and total-body muscular endurance while keeping the vibe light, fun, and anything but traditional.
Focused. Strong. Badass.
Don’t let “low impact” fool you—this class is tough in all the right ways. Using a 50-seconds on, 10-seconds off format driven by the beats of the music, we hit lower body, upper body, and core for three rounds of creative, strength-based work. Easy on the joints, but not on the muscles.
BEGIN YOUR JOURNEY
The Studio community goes far beyond our walls. Join us in person in Springfield, Missouri, press play from your living room with our extensive digital library, or experience JAM through our certified instructors bringing it to communities across the country.
YOUR ULTIMATE HYPE TEAM
Every class is a fitness concert led by our expert instructors who are your personal Party Starters. You can expect beat heavy playlists, thoughtful choreography, and creative combinations that bring out the spirit of dance, yoga, interval training, and more.
Jamie Kinkeade
Owner, visionary, creative, lover. Master instructor of all formats exclusive to The Studio.
Jade Benhardt
Master playlist curator, stand up comedian, musicality genius. Master instructor of Barre and Sculpt.
Micah Perryman
Your biggest cheerleader, babe to the max, strength training creative. Expert Instructor of LIT and Circuit.
Ellen Tummons
The sweetest sex kitten you'll find this side of the Mississippi. Expert instructor of The HOT Seat.
Jill Cirelli
Positive energy generator, confidence creator. Emerging instructor of The HOT Seat & JAM.
Jami Cockrell
Soul sister, hope dealer, spirit lifter. She'll show you what you're made of. Master instructor of IGNITION.
Sabrena Shipley (Sassy Sabby)
You're guaranteed a wink and a hair flip in every class. Expert instructor of JAM & Pump Up the JAM.
Amber Serrano-Call
Our SPICY margarita, jolt of energy, momma boss babe. Rising instructor of JAM and Pump Up The JAM.
Christian Provence-Harmon
Coffee connoisseur, baby DJ, and twerking QUEEN. Lover of hip hop and travel. Expert instructor of JAM.
Kate Conn
Dealing out vibezzz is her specialty. Expert instructor of anything and everything that Flows. Namaste.
Shannon Brewer
Lover of love and total ass-kicker. The brightest of lights in any dark space. Emerging instructor of L.I.T.
Ashley Archer
Shape shifter who brings the peace of a warm summer breeze. Master FLOW instructor, JAM regular.
Beau Gregg
Our youngest party starter does it all! High school, swim team, dance team, and Emerging instructor of JAM.
QUESTIONS ON HOW TO GET STARTED?
Where do I sign up for IN PERSON classes at HQ?
You will sign up for in person classes using the Mind Body app or by navigating to the "AT HQ" dropdown at the top under the "Take a Class" tab and then selecting "BOOK A CLASS." If you need assistance, please text or call us at (417)493-4356.
Where do I sign up for the 14 Day Free ONLINE Trial?
This trial is for our digital online library of workouts and livestreams only. Select the "START YOUR FREE ONLINE TRIAL" at the top of the page.
Which class should I start with if I'm a beginner?
What we always say is to read the descriptions on our website and pick the one that sounds like you would enjoy it the most. All of our classes can easily be modified to meet you where you are and all of our instructors offer modifications and encourage you to listen to your body and DO YOU! The most important thing is that you have fun because that's what will keep you coming back and consistency is everything!
Do you want to stay in the know? Join our mailing list for free now!
Be the first to know about new releases, specials and community challenges!
CHECK OUT OUR END OF SUMMER SPECIALS
Wrap up your summer with us and get 50% off your first three months to The Studio Online OR sign up for 2 months of unlimited classes at HQ and get your first month for just $69!
CHOOSE YOUR OFFER
WELCOME TO THE STUDIO!
Press play for a message from Jamie about who we are and why this might be the workout you've been searching for your entire life.